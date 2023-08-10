Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVB opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.65. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

