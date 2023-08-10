Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,957 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

