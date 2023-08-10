Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,207 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,363,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,432,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

