Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

