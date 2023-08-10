Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

