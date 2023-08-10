Versor Investments LP Has $208,000 Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 510,386 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,854,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 421,576 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BW opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BW

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.