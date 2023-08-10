1,000 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $691,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTN opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

