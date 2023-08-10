Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

