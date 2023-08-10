13,134 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $823.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

