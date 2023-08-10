Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in PVH by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PVH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.