Versor Investments LP Invests $207,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $789.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

