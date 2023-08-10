Versor Investments LP Sells 2,147 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

