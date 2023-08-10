Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

