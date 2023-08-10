Versor Investments LP Takes $242,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

AMP stock opened at $343.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.