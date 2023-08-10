B. Riley Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $129.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.90.

MasTec stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 7.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

