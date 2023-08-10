LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $99.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

