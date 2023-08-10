Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

APPN stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Report on Appian

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.