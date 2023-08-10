Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.20. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 171,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$154.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

