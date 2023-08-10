Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 417.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

