Piper Sandler Raises OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $5.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.77. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,681,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,254,316.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

