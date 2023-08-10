DA Davidson Boosts eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $28.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 474.29 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 765,465 shares of company stock worth $15,236,781. 34.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in eXp World by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

