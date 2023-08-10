Lori Browning Sells 2,500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

