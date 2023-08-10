Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 13,060 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $1,123,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

