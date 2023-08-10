TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $301,800.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.71 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.43.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

