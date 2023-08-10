Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $304,440.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.96, for a total transaction of $304,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $656,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

