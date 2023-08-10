Berend Bracht Sells 863 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $422.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

