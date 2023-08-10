Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,134,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $465,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,919,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,841 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

