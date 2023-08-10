Janet Link Sells 3,081 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 583,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

