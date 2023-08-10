Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $496,526.36 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $496,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,396,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Thursday, July 27th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00.

AAR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.