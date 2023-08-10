EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Director Eugene Roman Sells 1,552 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $239.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $114,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.