E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) PT Raised to $10.00 at Guggenheim

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

SSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 5.7 %

SSP stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $832.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after buying an additional 118,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

