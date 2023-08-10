Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, David Zaccardelli sold 8,616 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $21,281.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. Verona Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

