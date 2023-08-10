Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 312.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

