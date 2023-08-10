Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $14.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 442,517 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 90.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

