Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.