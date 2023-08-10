Maurine C. Lembesis Sells 4,000 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ITT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

