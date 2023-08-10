B. Riley Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $102.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

