Jason M. Cardew Sells 2,750 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Down 1.6 %

LEA opened at $151.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.25.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.