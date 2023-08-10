Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $122.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

SWKS stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

