Piper Sandler Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

SWKS stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

