Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

SWKS stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

