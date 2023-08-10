Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $430,017.50 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

