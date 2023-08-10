Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $611,831.52 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

