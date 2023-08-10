Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 30,553 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

