Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Sells $643,041.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNYGet Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $179.19 and a one year high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

