Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells 3,461 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.36 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

