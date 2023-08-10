Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells 3,461 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.36 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
