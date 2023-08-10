Steven J. Mclaughlin Acquires 74,946 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 74,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,766,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,621,446.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Expensify Price Performance
EXFY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.