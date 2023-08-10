Steven J. Mclaughlin Acquires 74,946 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 74,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,766,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,621,446.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.