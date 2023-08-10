JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $22.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

