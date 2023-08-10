Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Acquires $440,520.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,506,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

