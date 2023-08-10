Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

